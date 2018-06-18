Anti-Christian Agenda: Canada Cuts-Off Christian College and Bible Camp, but Boosts Muslims

Two recent Canadian government decisions are raising concerns about anti-Semitic and anti-Christian bias in Canada.

Christians say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's insistence on a liberal "values test" has cut government aid to churches but has provided financial help to Muslim groups opposed to the United States and Israel.

Candice Bergen, a member of Parliament from the Conservative Party, challenged the Canadian PM to explain why his government has denied aid to churches that are helping the homeless, but provides money to at least one extremist Muslim group.

Last April, an Alberta Christian summer Bible camp lost out on Canada Summer Jobs funding because it refused to sign a required "values test" in support of abortion.

Now, Bergen says more than $20,000 in taxpayer funds were given to a Muslim group—the Islamic Humanitarian Service group—in 2017, and additional funds from the Canadian Summer jobs program were granted to the organization this year.

She said the group's leader recently spewed hate speech at an Al Quds Day rally in Toronto. "The purpose of it was to incite hatred and it was an anti-Semitic rally against Jews," said MP Bergen.

Also receiving Canada Summer Jobs program funding this year is the Canada Arab Federation and Anatolia Islamic Center, two organizations that were denied funding in the past and criticized for harboring extremist views.

Watch MP Candice Bergen challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his support of an anti-Semitic Muslim group on the floor of the Canadian House of Commons

Meanwhile, in a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada denied law school accreditation for a Christian university.

The court said it is "proportionate and reasonable" to limit the religious rights of Trinity Western University to ensure open access for LGBT students.

The court upheld the right of law societies to refuse accreditation because of the Christian institution's mandatory community covenant requiring a strict code of conduct which includes abstinence from sex outside of heterosexual marriage.

In the majority ruling, justices argued LGBT students would be deterred from attending the law school if required to sign such a covenant. They also suggested those signing the covenant would be at risk of significant harm.

TWU won appeals of lawsuits in British Colombia and Nova Scotia but lost an appeal in Ontario.

The university first presented its school of law proposal to the BC Minister of Advanced Education in June 2012. Approval was granted in December 2013 and law societies from six Canadian provinces gave their approval, but the Law Society of Upper Canada rejected accreditation.

The Law Society of BC later reversed its approval in June 2014 and in December 2014 the BC Minister of Advanced Education revoked consent for the TWU law degree. That's when TWU filed legal action.

TWU responded to the Canada Supreme Court ruling on the university's website stating: "Until now, Canada has encouraged the rich mosaic created by the diversity of views, race, gender, and belief systems. Sadly, the Supreme Court has decided that this does not extend to a law school at Trinity Western University."

A new video about the university was uploaded to the university's website and YouTube entitled, "A lost opportunity for Canadians who seek access to justice." The video describes Trinity Western University as a university "dedicated to the development of leaders who live out their commitment to justice, mercy, and hope."

Dean of Education, Allyson Jule explained, "A lot of our students do come here because of the Christian ethos and one of the key principles of the Christian faith is serving others, loving others as yourself."

The video also features a Muslim student named Haya who says, "We share the same values. Living your life is not just about you. It's about helping everyone around you."

TWU explained that its goal for the law school was to educate law students about serving charities and non-profits. The Christian university states on its website that the "practice of law is about service to clients" and to focus on programs that "prepare people to help people who struggle to pay for legal services."

Trinity Western planned to possibly open the law school in September 2019. Now, after the Canadian Supreme Court ruling, it says the university will "keep finding opportunities to serve."