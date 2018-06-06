Billionaire George Soros Attacked for Working to De-Christianize Europe

A British member of the EU Parliament accuses Billionaire George Soros of wanting to "break down the fundamental values" of Western societies and remove Christian values from Europe.

Soros' Open Society Foundations says its purpose is to bolster "democracies promoting minority inclusion in policymaking, supporting good governance and accountability, advancing education and public health reform, and helping societies adjust to European integration."

But its critics accuse it of funding various left-wing causes that undermine national sovereignty and traditional values.

Farage said, "George Soros' Open Society Foundation, which he poured billions of dollars into, I mean this is the biggest political campaigning organisation in the world. He wants to break down the fundamental values of our society."

Soros' group closed up shop in Hungary last month after repeated accusations by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Soros was meddling in Hungarian politics by funding opposition groups.

Orban also accused the EU, the UN, and Soros of all working to force Hungary to take in thousands of mainly Muslim migrants to weaken its independence and its Christian identity and culture.