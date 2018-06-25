Burger King Shocks World Cup Fans With 'Very Stupid' Advertisement

Burger King is under fire for an ad that encourages women to have sex for money and free burgers.

The advertisement promised Russian women a lifetime of free sandwiches and a $47,000 cash prize if they get pregnant with the child of a World Cup Soccer player. The campaign was launched on the Russian social media outlet VK.

The ad was meant for Russian "girls who manage to get the best football genes" and "lay down the success of the Russian national football team."

The now deleted promotion pic.twitter.com/mg7xETHfQW — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) June 20, 2018

Burger King pulled the advertisement after receiving social media backlash.

"It is a very stupid campaign … from the hellish people of the fast-food chain," Russian State Duma leader Vitaly Milonov told reporters. "(They are) trying to attract attention, not by improving the quality, but through silly offers."

Even Franklin Graham weighed in, saying "a lifetime of #Whoppers won't come close to paying the price of promoting sin."

"That is beyond inappropriate. It's offensive—and grossly wrong on all levels," he said in a Facebook post.

The company apologized for creating the promotion.

In a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press, Burger King said, "We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."