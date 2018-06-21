Australian Senator Urges Country to Ditch UN, Says It's Full of 'the Most Savage Nations in the World'

In a move to shed light on the perceived "Muslim bias” in the UN Human Rights Council, an Australian lawmaker is calling for his country to leave the global organization.

Fraser Anning, a senator for Queensland, took to social media to voice his concerns with the group.

In a Facebook post, Anning scolds the UN Council for hosting “some of the most savage and despotic nations in the world.”

In his video, Anning claims countries like Saudi Arabia are funding efforts to spread Islam throughout the world while they and others “apparently believe it is acceptable to supress Christianity, spread radical Islamic terrorism.”

The Aussie Senator adds these groups are violent and therefore have “zero authority on any moral issue and is an organization that Australia should not have anything to do with.”

Anning Calls Out South Africa

On the floor of the Australian Senate, Anning urged his colleagues to remember the white South Africans who have lost their lives to “brutality.”

He says the white people there are in fact minorities who face genocide by “black racist gangs.”

What concerns the successful hotelier is, in his words, “The flames of hate are being fanned by the very people who are meant to protect them.”

According to Anning, South African lawmakers have been heard singing the Zulu lyrics, ”Shoot the boer, Kill the farmer!” which the South Gauteng High Court has called hate speech.

Some say the song calls for the murder of white farmers, but black South Africans in the African National Congress once referred to the anthem as an apartheid-era song about stopping the ruling white class from unfairly oppressing its black citizens.

In 2010, Reuters reported ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe as saying, “These songs cannot be regarded as hate speech or unconstitutional.”

Pointing back to these murderous crimes, Anning says, “It is just as easy to forget the issue when the horrific images fade from our television screens.”

However, he feels the plight of farmers is very real and they are “four times more likely to be murdered than the rest of the South African population,” says Anning, who reiterates they are murdered “because of their race.”

It is for these reasons and more that Anning adds South Africa to the list of countries which holds a member status among the UN Human Rights Council and why he thinks being in league with countries which celebrate the murder of their citizens is dangerous.