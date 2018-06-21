Viral Video Shows Priest Slapping Baby During Baptism

A video posted on Reddit showing a priest slapping a baby during a baptism is shocking viewers and garnering attention.

The video clip shows a French priest attempting to comfort a crying baby at a baptism ceremony. But 24 seconds into the video, the priest smacks the child on the cheek, eliciting louder cries and a gasp from the person filming.

A man standing behind the child, who's suspected to be the baby's father, is also seen looking shocked at the priest's actions and shortly afterward begins to grab the child away from the priest.

The priest doesn't let go though, continuing to grasp the child's head as the father pulls him away before the video abruptly ends.

Internet users are confused, worried and appalled at the priest's actions, with one person writing, "That was uncalled for."

Another wrote, "First of all, he's holding his head, and it looks uncomfortable. No wonder he's all fussy like that. Second, there was nooo reason to slap a child like that. No reason."

Other French-speaking Reddit users have tried to translate what's being said in the video.

"I'm going to put water on the forehead, and after I'll embrace the young fellow," one user quoted the priest as saying.

"Stop crying, calm down. Calm down," the priest continues before suddenly slapping the infant's cheek. "He's calming down. He's calming down. There you go."

Another outraged user wrote, "It's supposed to be a speech about how this child is joining the community through his baptism and he clocks the poor kid in the middle of it."