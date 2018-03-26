Leading Atheist: Beware the Decline of Christianity in Europe

After another news report that Christianity is dying in Europe, atheist author Richard Dawkins is warning his followers against celebrating its demise, calling Christianity a "relatively benign" faith compared to Islam.

"Before we rejoice at the death throes of the relatively benign Christian religion, let's not forget Hilaire Belloc's menacing rhyme: 'Always keep a-hold of nurse For fear of finding something worse,'" Dawkins tweeted.

The author of The God Delusion has been quoted as saying, "There are no Christians, as far as I know, blowing up buildings. I am not aware of any Christian suicide bombers. I am not aware of any major Christian denomination that believes the penalty for apostasy is death. I have mixed feelings about the decline of Christianity, in so far as Christianity might be a bulwark against something worse."

Speaking to followers in England last year, Dawkins said, "It's tempting to say all religions are bad, and I do say all religions are bad, but it's a worse temptation to say all religions are equally bad because they're not. If you look at the actual impact that different religions have on the world it's quite apparent that at present the most evil religion in the world has to be Islam...it is a major evil in the world."