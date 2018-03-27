Saudi Textbooks Still Teaching Hate, Says U.S. Commission

Despite a highly publicized reform movement in Saudi Arabia, Saudi school textbooks still include violent and intolerant content, according to a new study

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) found passages praising jihad against non-Muslims, calling for the execution of apostates and those who mock Allah or Muhammed, demeaning non-Muslims and warning Muslims not to associate with them.

"USCIRF is disappointed to find inflammatory content in Saudi textbooks that was previously thought to have been removed," said Chairman Daniel Mark.

The State Department last year designated Saudi Arabia as a "Country of Particular Concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act for "engaging or tolerating systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom."

Officials expressed disappointment that the reform efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is trying to bring religious tolerance to the desert kingdom, have not been extended to the nation's school textbooks.

USCIRF is urging Congress and the administration to make textbook reform a priority in its engagement with the Saudi government.