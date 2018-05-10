Displaying 30+ Stories
Trump: Summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Set for Next Month in Singapore

05-10-2018
Ben Kennedy
WASHINGTON - The historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for world peace," tweeted President Trump.

This news comes on the same day Trump welcomed three Americans home after they were released from a North Korean prison.

Their release is a step toward the US goal of a de-nuclearized Korean Peninsula.

