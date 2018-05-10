Trump: Summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Set for Next Month in Singapore

WASHINGTON - The historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for world peace," tweeted President Trump.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

This news comes on the same day Trump welcomed three Americans home after they were released from a North Korean prison.

Their release is a step toward the US goal of a de-nuclearized Korean Peninsula.