Canada Becoming a Potential Base for Terrorists to Attack the US 

OTTAWA and TORONTO – The US and Canada share the longest undefended border in the world. There hasn't been a reason to defend it because there hasn't been a serious threat from either country in a couple hundred years. There is now.

Canada is today the happy home of thousands of radical Islamists, ex-ISIS fighters and the Muslim Brotherhood. Their numbers continue to grow, with Islamists infiltrating the Canadian government on several levels.

Many Americans assume that all is peaceful and well with their northern neighbor. But security experts here warn that by welcoming radical Islamists, Canada now presents a danger to the United States.

Canada as an 'Aircraft Carrier' for Muslim Terrorists to Attack America

Terrorism expert David Harris, who worked for Canada's spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, told us a major attack on the United States by Muslim extremists based in Canada is "only a matter of time."

"Many years ago I suggested that many of the Islamist extremists might regard Canada as an aircraft carrier from which to maintain operations against the United States," Harris said.

Thomas Quiggin, the author of SUBMISSION: The Danger of Political Islam to Canada – With a Warning to America, believes, "Canada is becoming a foundational sort of place for Islamists of all stripes including the Iranians by the way."

Quiggin says Canada is in denial over the terror threat it has created for itself and for its neighbor to the south. And the denier-in-chief seems to be Prime Minister Trudeau.

'Kumbaya': Trudeau's Warm Welcome to Ex-ISIS Fighters

"[Prime Minister Trudeau's] actually said in our Parliament that if you are opposed to ISIS fighters returning to Canada it is because you're Islamophobic," Quiggin said. "In other words, it's not them that's the issue. It's your opposing their return that makes you Islamophobic. It makes you racist."

Toronto Sun columnist and XM Sirius Canada host Anthony Furey told us, "I think there's the idea that, well, we need to welcome everyone because everyone's wonderful, so Kumbaya. This notion that ISIS fighters are somehow deserving of kind of a respect and a cultural accommodation just as much as anyone else is nonsense."

Trudeau's 'Shared Beliefs' with Islamists

Trudeau has sent official greetings to Canada's annual 'Reviving the Islamic Spirit' convention and personally attended as a member of Parliament in 2012, even after news reports the event was linked to a group that had funded Hamas.

Trudeau told the gathering in his 2015 video greeting, "This is also about celebrating our shared beliefs of fairness, equality, opportunity, and acceptance."

Quiggin asks the Prime Minister, "Do you know who you're talking to? And why would you say that you share their values when their values are anti-democratic, anti-women's rights, pro-slavery, pro-stoning of women? I mean, the stuff that's on some of their websites here in Canada is startling."

There have been "lone wolf" attacks on the US from Canadian Muslim terrorists since the Quebec-based Millennial bomber tried to cross the border to blow up LAX in 1999. But the Islamist threat in Canada has been played down.

The Danforth Attack: Claim of a Cover-up

July's attack on the Danforth in Toronto, where two women were killed and 13 injured, has been spun by the police and media as a mental health issue on the part of the gunman. Furey accuses police of a cover-up.

"There's been a total cone of silence around the Danforth shooting story," Furey says. "I wrote a feature where I found out that the family statement which said [the suspect Faisal Hussain had] mental illness had actually been put together by a spin doctor, a self-described spin doctor who's associated with the NDP, Canada's left-wing party, and also a Muslim community activist."

Much of Canada's mainstream media seems to stand with the Islamists. The Toronto Star announced it was no longer using the name 'the Islamic State' because something so barbaric could not be 'Islamic.' Parliament passed the notorious M-103 anti-Islamophobia motion last year. Critics call it an attempt by the government to silence any criticism of Islamists in Canada.

Muslim Growth and Infiltration

Islam is today the fastest growing religion in Canada, and Montreal-based Terrorism expert Marc Le Buis says the demographic change because of immigration from the Islamic world is not only profound but dangerous.

"I claim that the vast majority of Sunni based Islamic institution in the province of Quebec and also in Canada are Islamist, Le Buis said, "That means they can be nonviolent-based but they will still push to have Sharia."

Le Buis says Islamists have infiltrated Canada's government and its security services, in some cases at the invitation of the government.

"Police forces such as Ottawa have specifically visited radical preachers in order to recruit them to join the police force at some point or another," Le Buis said.

But the government has done more than welcome potentially dangerous Islamists. Quiggin accuses it of funding terrorism, through its financial support of some Muslim groups.

Too Late to 'Turn Things Around'

And if terrorists based in Canada attack the US, Quiggin won't be surprised.

"In the past, I think Canada had a defense, Quiggin said, "We could say, 'Look we tried to get this stuff stopped but we failed. You know it's bad. It happens to everybody.' But if it happens this time we don't have that defense."

Le Buis says, "The problem is so advanced and government agencies in charge of our national security are so compromised, that it will be very, very difficult to be able to turn things around."

