'Here Is a Message of Blood': Boko Haram Executes Aid Worker, Vows to Kill Christian Schoolgirl

A faction of the Boko Haram terror group has executed Saifura Ahmed, an International Red Cross worker in Nigeria.

Officials say Ahmed, who was kidnapped along with three other humanitarian workers in Borno State last March 1, has been killed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Ahmed's abductors released a videotape of her execution. A reporter with The Cable viewed the tape and reported seeing Ahmed on camera wearing a white hijab when she was shot from behind.

The two humanitarian aid workers still in captivity are staff members of UNICEF.

The ISWAP terrorists reportedly said they executed Ahmed because their demands had been ignored by the Nigerian government. Now The Cable reports they are threatening to kill more captives, including kidnapped schoolgirl Leah Sharibu.

"We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages, but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood," warned an ISWAP spokesman. "The other nurse and midwife will be executed in a similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu."

Sharibu is the only Christian among 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from a school in Dapchi (northern Nigeria) February 15, 2018.

At one point, the 15-year-old escaped her kidnappers, but three days after she fled, Fulani herdsmen found her and forcibly returned her to Boko Haram.

In late March, Boko Haram freed all the abducted Dapchi girls except for Leah because she refused to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.

Earlier this summer, the United Nations released a report alleging that the Nigerian government paid a ransom for the release of the schoolgirls.

Former Nigerian Aviation Minister Fani-Kayode told the Daily Post that President Muhammed Buhari agreed to pay a ransom for all the girls except for Leah.

"The only girl that the ransom did not cover was courageous Leah Sharibu, the only Christian amongst them. Buhari refused to pay for her!" the Daily Post quoted Fani-Kayod as saying.

The Nigerian government denies it paid ransom to secure the release of the Dapchi girls.