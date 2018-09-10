Jewish Group Says End Times Biblical Prophecy Fulfilled, Flawless 'Red Heifer' Could Signal the Third Temple

The Temple Institute has announced the birth of a flawless all-red heifer that could pave the way for the fulfillment of a major End Times biblical prophecy.

The reddish-colored female calf was reportedly born in Israel on August 28 and is being raised in accordance with the Jewish laws of the Torah, according to the Temple Institute.

In Jewish theology, the red heifer is essential to the rebuilding of the third Holy Temple in Jerusalem and will be needed to be sacrificed to complete the ritual of purification for the Temple.

Jews believe this event is part of the process that would mark the coming of the Messiah and the final judgment.

But the significance of the red heifer also relates to Christians who believe the completion of the third Temple is a symbol heralding the second coming of Jesus Christ.

It is claimed there have only been nine true red heifers, and the 10th will herald the construction of the third Temple. Several red heifers have been born in the past, but have been disqualified for not meeting the Biblical requirements.

Israel News reports this year's newborn red heifer was certified by a board of rabbis one week after its birth.

"If there has been no red heifer for the past 2,000 years, perhaps it is because the time was not right; Israel was far from being ready," Rabbi Chaim Richman, the international director of the Temple Institute, wrote on their website. For one thing, the modern state of Israel wasn't reestablished until 1948. This year marked the 70th anniversary of that historic event.

Rabbi Richman continued, "But now what could it mean for the times we live in, to have the means for purification so close at hand? With the words of Maimonides in mind, we cannot help but wonder and pray: If there are now red heifers, is ours the era that will need them?"

To meet requirements, the heifer must be born from a natural birth and be entirely red with no more than two non-red hairs on its body. It must also never have been used for any labor or have been impregnated.

The Bible refers to the red heifer in Numbers 19 which begins, "And the Lord spoke to Moses and Aaron, saying: This is the ordinance of the Torah which the Lord has decreed, saying, Speak to the children of Israel and have them bring you a red heifer without defect, in which there is no blemish, and upon which never came a yoke..."

The rabbis emphasized that the heifer could, at any time, acquire a blemish rendering it unsuitable. They will be inspecting the calf periodically to verify its condition.

Jewish tradition requires the heifer to be three-to-four years old when it is used for the purification and rebuilding the Temple.