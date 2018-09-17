Jihadists Hijacked His Christian Prison Ministry, an Imam Kicked Him Out, Now This Chaplain Is Heading Back In

A Christian pastor whose prison ministry in South London was targeted by Muslims has been reinstated after he was kicked out.

Volunteer Chaplain Paul Song had been sharing the gospel with inmates at Brixton prison since 1998, with many of them becoming Christians.

But last year, Islamic militants attacked his classes and physically assaulted him and abused him because of his Christian faith.

"My classes were often disrupted," Pastor Song told The Mail on Sunday. At times inmates openly spoke in the chapel in support of Islamic State and suicide bombers. And there was nothing I could do about it...They spoke with such hatred of Britain that it was frightening."

He also said radical Muslims boasted about the murder of a man named Lee Rigby, who was killed by jihadis on a street in London.

Pastor Song and his Bible classes came under intense pressure after a Muslim imam was appointed as a head chaplain in the prison back in 2015.

Pastor Song said the imam began scrutinizing the Christian material he used in his Bible classes claiming it was "too radical" and called his Christian views, "extreme."

"They are mainstream courses used by churches throughout the world," Pastor Song explained. "The Imam said he wanted to 'change the Christian domination' within the prison."

Pastor Song continued, "The Imam said I couldn't use the chapel, so I held a prayer meeting in a cell, but the imam got to hear about it and was furious. He is very big, physically intimidating and he kept urging me to just leave. I thought about it, but I also thought, why should I give in?"

Song said Muslim gangs often threatened inmates to convert to Islam.

After 19 years of ministry at the prison, Pastor Song was dismissed from the jail, over claims that he called one inmate a "terrorist," and that he was spreading "radical" Christianity.

He knew that the imam was behind the false allegations.

Christian Concern worked on his behalf, and a petition to reinstate him was signed by over 40,000 people. Then his case was reviewed by government officials.

The findings of the review read, "The decision to exclude Paul Song from HMP Brixton is not a reasonable one; due process was not followed in line with PSI42/2014 for the exclusion of an individual. I, therefore, recommend that Paul Song be reinstated as a volunteer chaplain at HMP Brixton."

Pastor Song rejoiced over the decision to allow his ministry to continue.

"Thanks be to God for what he's done for me, for all the British Christians," Pastor Song said in a video posted by Christian Concern. "My victory is not only my victory. It's a victory for all British Christians."

"I can't express how much great things God has done for me. Not only for myself but all our congregation and all these 43,000 people who gave petition for me to reinstate in the Brixton prison," he said. "It's amazing. It's a blessing."

"That is why we love to go back to Brixton prison again and to share the good news of Lord Jesus," Pastor Song said.