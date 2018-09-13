'Massacre of Innocent Christian Civilians': Al Qaeda Attack Kills Women and Children

Al-Qaeda-linked rebels recently targeted a mostly Christian town in Syria, firing missiles and killing at least 10 people.

Al-Masdar News reported , the jihadist rebels launched the attack last week in response to a large scale buildup of Syrian army troops in northwest Syria. The bombings killed mostly women and children, and severely wounded at least 20 other unarmed civilians.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights those killed included a mother, her 3 children, their grandmother, as well as 2 other sisters and 3 other people.

"The massacre of innocent Christian civilians, including children, in Mhardeh is a tragedy of great proportions," Claire Evans, regional manager with the International Christian Concern, wrote on their website.

"The carnage of Syria's civil war has left Christians disproportionately affected, as they have been violently targeted by all sides and factions. As the Syrian war enters what is expected to be the deadliest conflict yet, we must keep the Christians who are trapped in the region in our prayers."

Opposition-run Shaam News Network reported a publication loyal to the regime posted images of the remnants of cluster bombs. Those are internationally banned and they were carried by the missiles that hit the city. The network noted these types of missiles are owned only by the Assad forces.

Reports say the town is a prime target for groups like Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) due its close proximity to the jihadist-filled surrounding towns.

"All we can do now is to pray," a local resident told the Norwegian newspaper Dagen. "The only thing we feel is grief. Please pray for us."