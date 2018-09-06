The Amazing Story of Izzy Ezagui, The World's Only One-Armed Special Forces Sharpshooter

At age 19, American-born Izzy Ezagui emigrated from the US to Israel and joined the Israeli Defense Forces. His dream was to defend and protect the Jewish homeland.

In 2008, after months of mortar attacks on Israeli cities from Gaza, Israel made the decision to fight back and launched "Operation Cast Lead."

During that conflict, Izzy was deployed to the front lines.

Izzy Ezagui tells his amazing story.

He sustained serious injuries when a mortar hit the tent he was in. Izzy lost his left arm – his dominant arm – above the elbow.

After months of recovery and rehabilitation, Izzy weaned himself off of heavy painkillers, got back in shape and did the unimaginable: he returned to active duty in the IDF, becoming the world's only one-armed Special Forces sharpshooter.

