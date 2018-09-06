Displaying 30+ Stories
WorldNews
CBNNews.com

The Amazing Story of Izzy Ezagui, The World's Only One-Armed Special Forces Sharpshooter

09-07-2018
CBN News

At age 19, American-born Izzy Ezagui emigrated from the US to Israel and joined the Israeli Defense Forces. His dream was to defend and protect the Jewish homeland.

In 2008, after months of mortar attacks on Israeli cities from Gaza, Israel made the decision to fight back and launched "Operation Cast Lead."

During that conflict, Izzy was deployed to the front lines. 

Izzy Ezagui tells his amazing story to Terry Meeuwsen on Friday's 700 Club.

He sustained serious injuries when a mortar hit the tent he was in. Izzy lost his left arm –  his dominant arm – above the elbow.

After months of recovery and rehabilitation, Izzy weaned himself off of heavy painkillers, got back in shape and did the unimaginable: he returned to active duty in the IDF, becoming the world's only one-armed Special Forces sharpshooter. 
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles