MUST SEE: Tears of Joy as Navy Serviceman Surprises Siblings at School's Flag-Raising

An Ohio family got a big surprise at their school's annual flag-raising ceremony this year.

Tessa Coucher and her siblings were invited to raise the flag on the first day of class at Lial Catholic School in Whitehouse, Ohio, and shortly after they were reunited with their big brother Justice.

Justice Coucher is serving in the Navy and is stationed in Jacksonville, FL. He hasn't been home for a visit since leaving for boot camp in March.

The three thought they were just raising the flag, but Justice had planned a special reunion. As their backs were turned to him, Justice snuck up on them. There were tears of joy and lots of smiles among the siblings.

"I told them all I wouldn't be home until November," Justice said. "But I was able to make it happen earlier.

"I've been dying to see him for a long time," said sister Tessa Coucher. "This is amazing."

The school's principal helped set up the reunion. She said it is important to support and protect one another – and when we all try to live in peace and harmony, the world is a better place.