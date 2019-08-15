Netanyahu Considers Barring Omar, Tlaib from Entering Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering barring Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country this week according to reports from The Washington Post and Israeli media.

The Post reported on Thursday morning that Netanyahu's government informed congressional leaders that it would officially announce its decision to deny Omar and Tlaib entry into the Jewish state.

Anonymous government officials told CBN News that Netanyahu addressed the matter Wednesday with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The US congresswomen are open supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and have been accused of making anti-Semitic statements.

"The possibility exists that Israel will not allow the visit as currently planned," the official said. "The professional and legal teams in the Prime Minister's Office are still studying the material."

Israel passed a law in 2017 allowing the Interior Minister to deny any foreign supporter of BDS from entering the country. However, the Foreign Ministery can waive this law for visiting politicians and government officials.

Israel Hayom reported Wednesday that Omar and Tlaib would arrive in Israel on Friday afternoon, sparking concern that they would use the official visit to launch a public relations campaign against Israel.

The decision to bar the US congresswoman from entering Israel would backtrack earlier statements made by Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, who said: "Out of respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel."

Omar and Tlaib were notably absent from a bi-partisan delegation of members of the US House of Representatives to Israel this week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer regretted Omar and Tlaib's decision to not participate and said the visit would have changed their perception of Israel.

"I think if they do that, they'd have a better understanding and better support for the interests of both the Israelis and the Palestinian people," Hoyer told journalists at a press conference Sunday.

"Anyone who comes with open ears, open eyes, and an open mind will walk away and have an understanding just as all these members do that this bond is unbreakable," added House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.