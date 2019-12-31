Over 90,000 to Celebrate Jewish Talmud Milestone at MetLife Stadium New Year's Event

CBN News has learned a massive sold-out event is happening New Year's Day at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium where the reading of the entire Jewish Talmud will be concluded after 7 and 1/3 years.

The Daf Yomi (meaning "a page a day") is a program that allows people to read the entire Talmud, one page at a time, in 7 1/2 years. The program first began in September of 1923 in Poland. At the end of each cycle, there is a siyum or a concluding ceremony. The completion is considered a time of great joy for Jews.

The Siyum HaShas marks both the end of the previous cycle and the beginning of the next and is characterized by inspiring speeches and rousing singing and dancing.

In addition to the 92,000 people in the stadium, 20,000 people will watch from the Barclay Center in Los Angeles, California along with tens of thousands of people watching from satellite locations around the world.

For Jews who honor Torah study as a daily obligation, the publicity and excitement surrounding the Siyum HaShas have resulted in more participants, more Daf Yomi shiurim (lessons), and more Siyum locations with each cycle, according to Wikipedia. Since 1990, attendance at the main Siyum HaShas in America, organized by the Agudath Israel of America, has increased dramatically, necessitating the booking of larger arenas and stadiums.

The 12th Siyum HaShas on Aug. 1, 2012, featured a sell-out crowd of more than 90,000. Other celebrations that took place in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and Australia also attracted hundreds of thousands.

An estimated 350,000 people are presently involved in the daily reading of the Talmud.