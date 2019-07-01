Christian Theologian Norman Geisler Passes Away at 87

Norman Geisler, a Christian theologian who founded two non-denominational evangelical seminaries, passed away Monday at the age of 87.

Geisler's website announced his death and also posted his passing on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we share this news that Norm Geisler passed away peacefully this morning," the Twiiter post read. "The funeral service will be on July 6th, Saturday at 3pm in Charlotte, NC. More updates to come. Also check for updates at http://normangeisler.com/ ."

It is with great sadness that we share this news that Norm Geisler passed away peacefully this morning. The funeral service will be on July 6th, Saturday at 3pm in Charlotte, NC. More updates to come. Also check for updates at https://t.co/oxcTEq0CqR. pic.twitter.com/6rXzwbXPND — Norm Geisler (@NormGeisler) July 1, 2019

Geisler co-founded Veritas Evangelical Seminary located in Santa Ana, Calif., in 2008 and also founded Southern Evangelical Seminary located in Mattews, North Carolina in 1992.

He served as Chancellor, Distinguished Professor of Apologetics and Theology, and occupant of the Norman L. Geisler Chair of Christian Apologetics at the seminary. The Christian theologian had retired last May

With a Ph.D. in philosophy from Loyola University, Geisler made scholarly contributions to several subjects throughout his career, including Christian apologetics, systematic theology, the history of philosophy, philosophy of religion, Calvinism, Roman Catholicism, biblical inerrancy, Bible difficulties, ethics, and others

He was the author, coauthor, or editor of over 90 books and hundreds of articles.

Geisler is survived by his wife Barbara Jean, and their six children, fifteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

His funeral service has been scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, July 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Updates can be found at normangeisler.com.