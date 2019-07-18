Remembering Ben Kinchlow, 1936 - 2019

CBN is saddened to report that former 700 Club co-host Ben Kinchlow passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 18, 2019. On Friday's The 700 Club, we will pay tribute to our friend Ben Kinchlow.

Ben Kinchlow was known throughout the world as the long-time Co-host of The 700 Club and Host of the International Edition of The 700 Club. For twenty years, Ben worked with CBN.

He said, “Everyday on The 700 Club was memorable – it was just that kind of show.” He remembered one of the best parts of being on the show was the interaction between the hosts.

He often talked with people who remembered him from The 700 Club.

“People will share how as children they watched the show with their parents and now they are in ministry. From the healings to the miracles, to the outreaches, The 700 Club has impacted so many lives; it is hard to separate one experience from the other. It is all a part of CBN,” shared Ben.

Operation Blessing, the humanitarian relief agency of CBN's The 700 Club, was launched in 1978. During a live telecast, Ben recalled Pat read from Isaiah 58 and invited viewers with material needs to call. He also invited those with a surplus to donate something.

Then Pat turned to Ben on the show and said, “You’re it.” Ben oversaw the network's Operation Blessing, which provided food, shelter and other necessities to low-income families. In time, Operation Blessing became a worldwide humanitarian outreach to those in need. “Whatever the Lord told Pat to do he was totally committed,” said Ben.

On His Own

Ben was also a minister, broadcaster, author and businessman. He traveled domestically and internationally as a motivational and inspirational speaker. He was involved in an outreach for Israel which he founded called Americans for Israel for the purpose of reaching out, along with other ministries, to extend a hand of fellowship to God’s chosen people.

The organization was dedicated to promoting mutual understanding of the ancient bonds that exist between Christians and Jews. In 2005, he joined Earl Cox (who served four Republican Presidents) as the co-host of Front Page Jerusalem, an unbiased, comprehensive news and commentary program of issues affecting Israel today. He was also a commentator with WorldNetDaily.

Ben served 13 years in the United States Air Force. Kinchlow, the son of a Methodist minister, came to Christianity in the 1970s after a period as a Black Nationalist influenced by Malcolm X and the Black Muslims. After receiving Christ, he later directed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program at “Christian Farms” in Killeen, Texas.

In 1971, Ben was ordained in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and founded “His Place,” a ministry for teens. He was invited to speak on The 700 Club and share his testimony as well as share the mighty things God was doing through the center. Ben was asked back to host the show a second time while Pat was in Israel.

He later came to CBN where he served as The 700 Club's Director of Counseling in 1975. He then became the Co-Host of The 700 Club and went on to produce and host several CBN specials such as “Straight Talk,” a daily 30-minute high-energy television show, and co-hosted “Taking It To The Streets,” a live daily one-hour radio talk show.

In addition to his hosting responsibilities, Ben assumed the position of Vice President for Domestic Ministries in 1982, with oversight of the National Counseling Centers in major cities across the United States. In 1985, Ben was promoted to the Executive Vice President. After twenty years, Ben decided to leave CBN and pursue independent ministry.

Ben's Heart

Ben had the privilege of traveling the world, to places like the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Europe.

He said, “I’m not sure that people are aware of the privilege of living in America. We are able to live here with biblical principles. If we forget that, we are in danger of losing our freedom here in America.”

He said that we often take what we have for granted because we don’t know what it’s like to live in the rest of the world. Our poverty-stricken areas would be considered upper-middle-class for two-thirds of the world. Ben said we need to pray for others and have an attitude of gratefulness ourselves.