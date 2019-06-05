Axios' Jonathan Swan Talks Trump, Kushner on CBN's Faith Nation 

Jonathan Swan, one of the top journalists in America, joined the CBN News Faith Nation roundtable on Monday. Watch as the reporter from Axios talks about his exclusive interview with White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner.

Plus, Swan and CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody discuss President Trump’s negotiating tactics and Joe Biden’s challenge of outlasting all the progressive 2020 Democrat Candidates and actually getting to the finish line.

