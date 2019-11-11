Non-Profit Building New Homes for Injured Veterans While They Rebuild Their Lives

A non-profit charity is helping wounded US veterans start a new chapter in life, building new homes for those who have suffered a severe injury during their time in service. In addition, there's no financial cost for any veteran.

In existence for 15 years, the Homes For Our Troops organization has built 287 homes for injured veterans nationwide, according to the organization's website. The charity also reports it currently has 80 more homes under construction across the nation.

Take a look at the floor plan of specially adapted homes for injured veterans. Click here to see the Model of Freedom.

One of the recent homes under construction is for Army SSG Vincent Reynolds. On Nov. 5, Homes For Our Troops, posted on its Facebook page that the charity had kicked off the construction of Reynolds home in Valley View, TX.

On Sept. 3, 2012, Staff Sergeant Reynolds was on his second deployment when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. SSG Reynolds' first thought during the explosion was checking to ensure his soldiers were alright, not even realizing he was wounded. The blast resulted in the loss of his left leg and damage to his right leg.

Watch this video provided by Homes For Our Troops About Army Staff Sgt Vincent Reynolds.

Reynolds' new home will contain more than 40 major special adaptations, including widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops, according to the charity's officials.

In a single-level HFOT home with an open floorplan and wide doorways and hallways, Reynolds will be able to care for his young daughter easily.

"I could write a book about how this home will change not just my life physically, but how it will make me feel a lot less stressed," he said.

Homes For Our Troops currently partners with 35 corporate sponsors to make homes for veterans possible.

You can find out more about the non-profit, including the veterans it has helped, a home build project map, and how you can help on their website.