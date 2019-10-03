Largest Mission Opportunity' in US History: Dare 2 Share Live Event Oct. 12 Targets Teens

A new report forecasts 35 million young people raised in Christian homes will leave their faith over the next 30 years.

The 131-page report titled The Great Opportunity was a collaboration between the Pinetops Foundation and The Veritas Forum. It is based on different reports examining the generation of millennials and their attitudes toward religion.

The report's authors write in their summary, "The next 30 years will represent the largest missions opportunity in the history of America."

Greg Stier, founder of the national youth ministry Dare 2 Share, the author of several books on reaching young people in the 21st century and revitalizing youth ministries in churches, also believes that the fields will be "white unto harvest," as Jesus described it in the Bible. But to do that, Stier thinks churches need to rethink how they do their youth ministry.

"If you were to go back to the retention rate of Gen X from 20 years ago, that would slow down disaffiliation to 20 million young people," Stier told The Christian Post. "That's more than the First and Second Great Awakenings and all the Azusa Street Revival and all of Billy Graham's converts combined."

Stier already is getting to work on Christian teens' retention rate. On Oct. 12, the ministry will present its third annual Dare 2 Share Live, a simulcast revival event targeted to young people. The LIVE event from Denver, CO, will be seen around the world via satellite locations in more than 100 cities.

The event is a one-day evangelism training for teenagers. Thousands of students are trained to pray, serve others, and share their faith—all at the exact same time. Inspired and trained in the morning, attendees then go out and serve their local communities, sharing the gospel with their neighbors and participating in a simultaneous, nationwide gospel movement, according to the Dare 2 Share website.

This year's theme is #FIGHT2WIN, based on Ephesians 6:10-12.

"Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms."

Teenagers will be trained in three concepts during the live event.

They will be awakened to the Mission before us.

They will be confronted by the Danger around us.

They will be strengthened by the Power within us.

Teens will be trained and inspired to fight for the souls of their lost friends. Church youth groups can sign up for the event here.

This year, the Dare 2 Share LIVE event will also be available for churches located too far away from any of the satellite sites to stream directly. For more information on how your church can stream the event for its youth group, click here.

