'God Showed Up': After Tornadoes Smash Sioux Falls, a Reminder of God's Protection

More wild weather struck the center of the nation Wednesday as three EF-2 tornadoes ripped through Sioux Falls, South Dakota, striking a hospital with wind speeds calculated by the National Weather Service at 130 miles per hour.

Although a significant tornado had not struck Sioux Falls for 25 years, the Avera Health System hospitals have kept up regular preparedness training.

Hospital officials say their staff worked courageously to get their 102 patients to safety after receiving only a 10-minute warning in advance. Fortunately, staff members were able to get everyone to the center of the building. No one was injured.

The twister roared over the system's heart hospital after a man was brought in having a heart attack. Doctors and nurses continued operating on the man — and saved his life — as the storm blew on, according to the CEO of Avera Heart Hospital, Nick Gibbs.

Dozens of buildings in the South Dakota's largest city were damaged or destroyed, trees were torn up and power lines downed.

At least 11 tornadoes were reported on the ground during a 24-hour period in the Upper Midwest.

Several people posted photos and prayers to social media, thanking God that no one was killed in the storms.

A local sports team tweeted: "Please keep the people of @CitySiouxFalls in your thoughts and or prayers as a tornado ripped through the city." The tweet also included a video of the storm damage.

Please keep the people of @CitySiouxFalls in your thoughts and or prayers as a tornado ripped through the city. https://t.co/ta9weYIKGW — Nebraska Prospects (@Prospects_NE) September 11, 2019

Local resident GQ J Quewea writes on Facebook, "Please keep us in your prayers Sioux Falls South Dakota, we bless God that he took us through this, now the land is dry like nothing happened wow, I was so busy today at the hospital up and down running beds for new patients young and older people, I bless God for his mercy and loving grace on us."

But one of the most remarkable posts came from Lyndi Hudson, another Facebook user, who reminded people that even during the storm -- God was there. She showed a photo of a piece of wood that had been broken to reveal a cross inside it.

"This wood chunk came through one of their windows, but even during the roar of the storm, God showed up.

This chunk of tree was thrown by the tornado through a lobby window. A visible reminder that He is always with us.

Isaiah 41:10 Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Say a little prayer for those affected by the damage, and pray that we don't get hit by the additional severe they're predicting for tonight/tomorrow. @ Harrisburg, South Dakota"