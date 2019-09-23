'Immersed into Christ': Christian Rapper Lecrae Baptized in Jordan River, Shares Video of 'Incredible' Experience

Christian rapper Lecrae traveled to Israel last week in what he called an "incredible" experience.

Lecrae, whose real name is Lecrae Devaughn Moore, shared with his Instagram followers on Thursday that during his trip he was baptized in the Jordan River.

"Today we got baptized in the Jordan River," the singer, 39, wrote, "The one John baptized Jesus in. I was joking before I got dipped and I said if a bird lands out here like the dove on Jesus, bruh … I'm gonna have a heart attack. Just take me to heaven cause God is speakin too loud! Well look at the pics. I love the Jordan because of all the symbolism it holds. It was the border of the promised land. It was the picture of safety and security. Getting baptized in it was an incredible experience for me."

"Here's an interesting fact. Baptism didn't start with John the Baptist. The Jewish ritual immersion in water is called a mikvah, which is a Hebrew word meaning gathering of waters," Lecrae continued.

"Immersion in a mikvah also represents death and resurrection. When you come back out of the water, you come back to life as a new creation," he noted.

"When I was immersed into Christ (not just water) I also become a new creation: 'Therefore, if anyone is in Messiah, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.' The more you learn the Jewish roots the more truth comes alive," Lecrae concluded.

This was the second baptism for the Christian rapper. In his book Unashamed (B&H Publishing, 2016), Lecrae writes that when he was younger, he was baptized in the Pacific Ocean by a man he identifies as Brother Santiago while visiting his grandmother who lived in San Diego, Calif.

Lecrae, 39, also shared his visit to the Holy Land on social media sharing photos of the places he visited including Bethlehem, Jericho, and the Mount of Beatitudes where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount.

Over the years, the rapper has talked openly about his wild teenage years growing up in Houston, Texas.

"My uncles were young and wrapped up in the streets, gangs and drugs and just promiscuous," he told CBN in a previous interview. "I idolized it. I wanted to be the gang member. I wanted every tattoo that my uncle had. I saw my first gun and all these different things. I was like, 'This must be what it means to be a man.'"

Eventually, Lecrae found himself taking drugs and getting involved in the gang culture. But it was only when he was sitting in the back of a cop car having been arrested on a drug possession charge that he felt God speak to him in a powerful way — all through the kind actions of a police officer.

"The police officer goes to the back of my car, and he saw the Bible," Lecrae recalled. "He came back to the police car and said, 'Son, you've got a Bible in your car. Do you know what that Bible is about?' I was like, 'I need to.' He said, 'Today, I'm going to let you go, 'cause I want you to get into that Bible and I want you to start living it.' That really did something to me. I didn't want to get into any kind of trouble like that again."

From that point forward, the talented musician started to allow the Holy Spirit to work in his heart, and, as they say, the rest is history.

Lecrae is now married with three kids, has released nine studio albums and is the proud winner of two Grammy's and at least eight Dove Awards.