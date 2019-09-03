'It's All Good Because It's All God': AL Pastor Sings 'I Won't Complain' Two Days After Daughter Killed in Car Crash

Instead of questioning the Almighty, an Anniston, Alabama pastor took to his pulpit Sunday morning to worship and praise God even after his daughter was killed in a car crash two days earlier.

Ramiah Leonard, the 10-year-old daughter of Eugene Leonard Jr. and his wife Rasheda, was killed when a southbound vehicle struck the passenger side of the car she was riding in on Friday morning, according to television station WBRC. The young girl's mother was driving when the accident happened.

Leonard is the senior pastor at the Life Center Church in Anniston. He posted a message to Facebook on Saturday that God's "praise shall continually be in my mouth!"

"My humanity wants to be mad at God and question God. Do I understand it? No!!! Does it hurt??? It's hurts like HELL! However, God allowed me to borrow an angel for 10 years. I spent 10 years with a beautiful, smart, energetic, God-loving princess that God even gave us the privilege of naming Ramiah Elizabeth Leonard. He gave me a privilege that some never even get to obtain in their lifetime. If I don't question God when He blesses me as to why He blesses me; then I should not have the audacity to question Him when He takes something that belonged to Him anyway. I'm not trying to be spiritual but I want to help someone who might go through some type of loss. I can't just bless God at all times as long as it's a blessing. My daughters shift wasn't a curse but a blessing for her. And, for that I STILL WILL BLESS GOD AT ALL TIMES; and HIS PRAISE SHALL CONTINUALLY BE IN MY MOUTH."

On Sunday, he told the congregation that God was there, strengthening him during this tragedy. Then he began singing "I Won't Complain" before delivering his message from I Peter 5 he titled "After This!!"

The video of Leonard singing was shared by church members to social media.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Leonard reminded his social media followers, "It's all good because it's all God." He wrote:

"David said in Psalms 27:13 that; I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. So often life gives us reasons to be dejected, depressed, and dispirited. But, when you learn to do what David did; encourage yourself in the Lord, peace and joy will flood like a river. The reason most of us make it through, is because our Private Obedience produces a Public Confidence. Today, I encourage you not to faint but rather remember; IT'S ALL GOOD BECAUSE IT'S ALL GOD. #AfterThis"

A foundation has been launched in Ramiah Leonard's memory. The foundation's GoFundMe page says the Ramiah Leonard Legacy Foundation will be utilized as a beacon of hope and resource for children as they matriculate their way through various educational settings.

