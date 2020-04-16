'Declaration of Faith': Women 'Prayer Walk' COVID-Stricken KS Facility While FL Hospital Offers 'Pop-Up Worship' in Halls

People around the world are turning to faith for comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kansas City, KS, Carol, and Trenna Elliott, who happen to be sisters-in-law, are putting their faith into action, by walking a prayer walk around a local healthcare facility that's facing a coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials in Wyandotte County said Monday that the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation has 90 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, along with 20 staff members. The virus has claimed the lives of 12 patients at the facility.

"When COVID gets into a vulnerable population like a rehab facility, such as Riverbend, it's very hard to control that outbreak," said Elizabeth Groenweghe, chief epidemiologist for the Unified Government Public Health Department.

"We're actually going around 7 times, and just believing the Lord is going to cut off the virus," Carol Elliott told KMBC-TV.

The prayer walk was created to fight the virus by faith and to show support for the nurses and first responders working at the Riverbend facility so that not just physical needs are being met, but spiritual needs as well.

"We're literally praying for walls of protection. God's protection to come up. So it's just declaration of faith," Trenna Elliott said.

Both of the women know the director of the facility, whom they call a hero, along with the home's other staff members.

Florida Healthcare Workers Launch 'Pop-Up Worship'

And in Florida, some healthcare workers are also ministering to the spiritual needs of their patients.

One Ocala nurse practitioner is using worship to inspire hope to others in her hospital.

"One day, I was rounding out my patients, and the chaplains had set up what I would call 'pop-up worship'. And he said, 'We're going to just worship in the hallways for the patients'," Tabitha Newborn told WCJB-TV.

"They started playing and I knew the song and it was just this awesome moment to be able to sing and bring hope and ministry into the hallways for the patients," she added.

Newborn says she and her co-workers are just using their gifts to bring hope to their patients any way they can. She serves as the music director at her church, so being a 'Spiritual Ambassador' came naturally to her.

"It's just something that's always flowing out of me. There's kind of a song in my heart basically and I'm always walking around the halls singing," she added.

But Newborn said it's not just her or the chaplains she makes her rounds with, it's everyone at the hospital working tirelessly bringing hope within its walls.

You can watch Newborn sing for her patients on the AdventHealth Spiritual Care Team's Facebook page.