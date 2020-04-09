Hulk Hogan’s Message About Coronavirus: ‘God Has Taken Away Everything We Worship’

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan believes God is using the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to strip people of the idols they have in their lives.

With 95% of Americans under stay-at-home orders, the celebrity — whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea — urged people to use their newfound free time to reflect on God and the Bible.

“God has taken away everything we worship,” the 66-year-old Hogan wrote in the now-viral Instagram post with a photo of the wrestler praying against a wall.

God said, “You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down civic centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship me, I will make it where you can’t go to a church.”

He went on to reference 2 Chronicles 7:14, which reads, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land.”

Hogan concluded the post by arguing maybe people “don’t need a vaccine.” Instead, he wrote, “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Just a few days earlier, Hogan posted a highlighted portion from the Bible, pointing his followers again to 2 Chronicles 7:14. He described the passage as “one of the most powerful gifts to our human race.”

Hogan is not the only celebrity to believe God is using this health crisis to teach people a lesson.

In late March, country music legend Dolly Parton said she thinks “we’re gonna all be better people” when the pandemic ends.

“I think God’s in this, I really do,” she explained. “I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

