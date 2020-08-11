'Democrats for Life' Leader Says Biden Doesn't Want Their Votes

Kristen Day, the executive director of Democrats for Life, wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal last week calling out the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for snubbing pro-life Democrats.

In her op-ed published on Aug. 6, Day writes, "Joe Biden would be the most pro-abortion president in history. Although he was once a moderate, the Catholic former vice president now describes abortion as 'essential health care,' caved into the abortion industry on taxpayer funding, and has been proudly endorsed by Naral Pro-Choice America, an organization that advocates for the repeal of all regulations on abortion."

Day also revealed who makes up the ranks of pro-life Democrats, and how Biden's effort at reaching the faith vote is floundering.

"A sizable share are pro-life Democrats, are people of faith. The Biden campaign has focused little of its energy on wooing such voters. The much-hyped group Believers for Biden is a bona fide flop: It had only 26 followers on Facebook a week after being created. Its launch event on Zoom was poorly attended and featured a prayer touching on 'reproductive justice.' These efforts are in contrast with those of the Obama campaign, which many religious leaders praised for its earnest attempts at outreach and dialogue, especially to pro-life voters of faith," she wrote.

Day appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk more about the efforts of pro-life Democrats and what they hope to accomplish.

