Friday's 'Unite to Fight Poverty' COVID-19 Concert Features Epic Lineup of Christian Artists

Compassion International, Food for the Hungry, and World Vision are uniting the Christian community through a two-hour virtual concert event to benefit people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters.

Hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Carlos Whittaker, Unite To Fight Poverty will feature inspiring performances by TobyMac, Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin, for KING & COUNTRY, Tamela Mann, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West, CeCe Winans, Natalie Grant, Zach Williams, Mandisa, Big Daddy Weave, Matt Maher, Phil Wickham, Christine D'Clario, Blanca, Rita Springer, Dante Bowe, Colony House, and Jon Reddick. Special appearances will be made by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Amy Grant, Tori Kelly, and Rend Collective.

For the first time ever, the three organizations are collectively responding to surmounting needs increased by COVID-19 in more than 70 countries.

Funds raised by the concert will go to programs preventing the spread of coronavirus, such as providing clean water and hygiene supplies and helping families in extreme poverty suffering from the devastating aftershocks of the pandemic or other natural disasters.

"We are in the middle of a horrific global pandemic, and it's easy to forget the epidemic of poverty. There are children who need access to medicines, clean water, and education. These needs have existed long before now, and the moment we are in has only increased the need," said award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Grant. "We can be a part of the solution and bringing hope at a time when hope is desperately needed. And I think this event will be full of hope."

This unique concert will bring Christians together to respond to God's call to serve children who are in the greatest risk of hunger, delayed education, and violence due to the pandemic. For families living in extreme poverty during the pandemic, it could take hours on foot to reach a healthcare clinic with no access to a ventilator or ICU bed. Many frontline healthcare workers do not have basic PPE supplies or even clean water and soap.

"COVID-19 has left a lot of families in need and poverty," said Grammy Award-winning artist Kirk Franklin. "It is our duty as Christians to band together and fight against this global pandemic of extreme poverty. It's an honor to partner with Compassion, Food for the Hungry, and World Vision in the battle against poverty. Everyone's efforts will be needed to make a change."

The concert will be televised and streamed online at 8:30 pm Eastern/7:30 pm Central/5:30 pm Pacific on Friday, Aug. 28 on the Daystar Television Network, PureFlix, and on the event's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"People are going to see show-stopping performances like they've never seen before," said Robertson Huff. "We all know that COVID-19 has affected our lives in the US in a major way, but it's affecting lives in other countries, too. What we hope to do in this event is to stand united with those in need in this fight."

To learn more, visit unitetofightpoverty.org.

Watch the "Unite To Fight Poverty" concert trailer below: