LA County Asks Court to Hold MacArthur, Grace Community Church in Contempt for Holding Worship Services

Officials with Los Angeles County want Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church held in contempt of court after holding a regular church service at their Sun Valley, California campus last Sunday.

County health officials say the church has repeatedly violated public health and court orders needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The LA County Board of Supervisors has decided to continue their unconstitutional attack against Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church. They are now asking the court to hold the church in contempt for simply being open for worship last Sunday. Pastor MacArthur is standing firm that church is essential and has no plans to yield to this tyrannical board, which is clearly defying the constitution's mandate to protect religious liberty," Thomas More Society Special Counsel Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

As CBN News has reported, MacArthur and Grace Community Church are suing the county – and the state of California – for attempting to shut down their worship under COVID-related orders that violate the state's constitution. The lawsuit was filed after MacArthur received a cease and desist letter prohibiting indoor worship and threatening him with fines and imprisonment should Grace Community continue to worship in their church building.

The lawsuit pointed to the double standard that has been applied to Black Lives Matter protesters, who have been allowed and even encouraged to flood the streets by the thousands while churches have been forced to keep their sanctuaries closed over concerns worship services could cause spikes in Coronavirus infections.

After a California Superior Court judge denied the county's request for a temporary restraining order against MacArthur and his congregation, the church held weekend worship services. Following that the County of Los Angeles asked the court to hold the pastor and church in contempt.

MacArthur said they were meeting in obedience to God's word which tells Christians to assemble together and worship.

"They don't want us to meet, that's obvious," MacArthur said from the pulpit. "They're not willing to work with us. They just want to shut us down. But we're here to bring honor to the Lord."

A full hearing in the case is set for Sept. 4.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.