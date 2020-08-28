Liberty Campus Pastor Apologizes to Students and Faculty, Some to Battle Falwell Scandal with All-Night Prayer Event

Liberty University's Campus Pastor David Nasser apologized to the school's entire student body Wednesday for what he called the "sinful behavior" of former president Jerry Falwell Jr.

The News & Advance reports Nasser, a senior vice president who has led spiritual programs at the religious institution for the last six years, said, "I'm sorry. In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better. And the embarrassment that's been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong."

Nasser's comments came before students and faculty gathered this week at their first convocation of the fall semester at Liberty's Williams stadium.

As the school struggles to rebound from the scandal, former Campus Pastor Dwayne Carson has organized an all-night prayer gathering. Many alumni are participating and will be sharing about it online.

Liberty University Holds Massive Socially-Distant Night of Worship

It's North America's largest weekly gathering of students, and they met for a night of worship on Wednesday.

Liberty students came together for a time of socially-distant worship just days after students arrived back on campus.

Acting President Jerry Prevo said the school remains committed to the spiritual and academic mission of training champions for Christ.

