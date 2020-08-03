Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageWorldNews
Associated Press

Locust Swarms Invade Southern Russia, Cause Colossal Damage

08-03-2020
Associated Press
russianlocusts
Russian locusts. (Screenshot credit: APTN)

Locust swarms have invaded Russia's southern regions causing colossal damage to the local agriculture.

According to regional authorities, the damage is estimated at over 13 million US dollars.  

A state of emergency has been declared in seven parts of the republic of Kalmykia, according to the Emergency Ministry.

In the Volgograd region, the locust invasion was caused by severe drought. 

For many villagers, agriculture is the main livelihood, and the risk of being left without provisions for the winter is very real.

However local officials have assured they have the necessary equipment to control the infestation.

In July, the average temperature in the two Russian regions reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our FacebookTwitterYouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.
 

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles