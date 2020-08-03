Locust Swarms Invade Southern Russia, Cause Colossal Damage

Locust swarms have invaded Russia's southern regions causing colossal damage to the local agriculture.

According to regional authorities, the damage is estimated at over 13 million US dollars.

A state of emergency has been declared in seven parts of the republic of Kalmykia, according to the Emergency Ministry.

In the Volgograd region, the locust invasion was caused by severe drought.

For many villagers, agriculture is the main livelihood, and the risk of being left without provisions for the winter is very real.

However local officials have assured they have the necessary equipment to control the infestation.

In July, the average temperature in the two Russian regions reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

