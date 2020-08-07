New Website Helps College Students Find a Christian Community to Join

When students go to college for the first time, finding a Christian community can be a challenge. That's the idea behind a new platform to help students called Every Student Sent, developed by the ministry Campus Renewal.

Jeremy Story, the president of Campus Renewal appeared on the Friday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the new website and how students can find ministries and churches as well as engage with other students.

