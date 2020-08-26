Ex-Planned Parenthood Clinic Director Tells RNC the Horrifying Moment That Turned Her Pro-Life

The Republican National Convention this week has displayed a bold pro-life agenda, highlighting the need for the protection of the unborn.

One of the primetime speakers Tuesday night was pro-life advocate Abby Johnson told her personal story about how she worked in a Planned Parenthood clinic, rising to the job of abortion clinic director. Her story is told in a book and a movie titled "Unplanned."

"When I was in college, Planned Parenthood approached me at a volunteer fair," she recalled. "They talked about helping women in crisis. And their commitment of keeping abortion, safe, legal and rare."

Convinced to volunteer, Johnson said she was later offered a full-time job as a medical assistant before being promoted to director of the clinic.

"I truly believed I was helping women," she said. "But things drastically changed in 2009. In April, I was awarded Planned Parenthood's Employee of the Year Award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder."

Margaret Sanger was a racist who believed in eugenics. Her goal when founding Planned Parenthood was to eradicate the minority population, Johnson said.

"Today, almost 80 percent of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods," she noted. "And every year, Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger Award."

Johnson said later that August, her supervisor assigned her a new quota to meet - an abortion quota.

"I was expected to sell double the abortions performed the previous year. When I pushed back underscoring Planned Parenthood's public-facing goal of decreasing abortions, I was reprimanded. And told 'Abortion is how we make our money'," she recalled.

The tipping point in her career with the nation's largest abortion provider came a month later when a physician asked her to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion.

"Nothing prepared me for what I saw on the screen," Johnson told viewers. "An unborn baby fighting back, desperate to move away from the suction. And I'll never forget what the doctor said next - 'Beam me up, Scotty'."

"The last thing I saw was a spine twirling around in the mother's womb before succumbing to the force of the suction," she continued.

Johnson said she left the clinic looking back only to remember why she now advocates for life. She's the founder of And Then There Were None, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping clinic workers leave the abortion industry. So far, the organization has helped more than 600 former abortion workers transition out of the industry.

The former abortion clinic director then described in graphic detail a particular room in an abortion facility.

"For most people who consider themselves pro-life, abortion is abstract. They can't even conceive of the barbarity," she said. "They don't know about the Products of Conception Room in abortion clinics where infant corpses are pieced back together to ensure nothing remains in the mother's womb. Or that we joked and called it, 'The Pieces of Children Room'."

"For me, abortion is real," Johnson said. "I know what it sounds like. I know what abortion smells like. Did you know that abortion even had a smell? I've been the perpetrator to these babies...to these women. And I now support President Trump because he has done more for the unborn than any other president."

Johnson reminded viewers, "Life is a core tenant of who we are as Americans. This election is a choice between two radical anti-life activists and the most pro-life president we have ever had. That's something that should compel you to action."