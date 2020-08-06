Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

TikTok Added to Dirty Dozen List, Watchdog Urges Trump Admin to Force App to Protect Kids from Predators

08-06-2020
CBN News
6178929805001
CBNNEWSWATCH2PM080620CC_HD1080_1285.766_1496
Photo by Kon Karampelas/Unsplash
Photo by Kon Karampelas/Unsplash
6178929805001

President Trump is threatening to shut down the Chinese-owned video app TikTok, because of claims it is a source of national security and censorship concerns. 

He has set a Sept. 15 deadline for it to be bought out by an American company or go out of business.

Now the National Center on Sexual Exploitation is urging that any action enabling TikTok to continue operating in the US must require additional safeguards to protect children from online predators. 

Lina Nealon, the director of Corporate and Strategic Initiatives at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation appeared on the Thursday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about why the TikTok app was added to the center's 2020 Dirty Dozen List.

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories