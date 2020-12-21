Israel Bans Entry of all Foreign Nationals to Quell Coronavirus

Israel decided on Monday evening that all foreigners, even those with permits would not be allowed into Israel beginning Dec. 23. The new directive is set to remain in effect for 10 days with the option to extend it.

At the same time as of Wednesday evening, Israelis returning from abroad will be required to quarantine in government-designated hotels for 10 days (with two coronavirus tests) or 14 days without the tests.

Until now, Israelis have been allowed to self-quarantine in their homes under the same stipulations with the penalty of a 5,000 shekel (about $1,500) fine for getting caught breaking it.

"We have, at the moment, a new pandemic that is spreading, with a virus that we do not yet know about. This mutation could also be coronavirus two. Therefore, I decided last night – and we implemented today – to close the skies of the State of Israel. Foreign nationals will not enter the country, other than exceptions such as diplomats," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"I know that this is a difficult decision, but we have no choice," he said. "I understand the difficulty that is also being caused to families, travelers, to everybody. Nevertheless, this decision is critical because we must safeguard your health and your lives."

The new restrictions come just a day after Israel banned flights from the UK, Denmark, and South Africa – countries where the new coronavirus strain has been found.

The announcement followed the kick-off of the COVID vaccination campaign on Saturday evening when Netanyahu received the Pfizer vaccine live on television.

On Sunday, his personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, said of Netanyahu, "He is in excellent condition and has no symptoms or side effects."

Other Israeli leaders joined in publicly receiving the vaccine including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's figurehead President Reuven Rivlin.

Israel's four health funds also began taking appointments for the vaccine and sending notifications to those over 60 encouraging them to make appointments for the vaccination.

All this comes as the government is still threatening a third lockdown.