Michigan Democrat Sends Chilling Threat to Trump Supporters: ‘Make Them Pay’

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat, was removed from her committees Wednesday after she issued a chilling threat to those who support President Donald Trump.

In a three-minute Facebook Live video posted Tuesday evening, Johnson warned Trump supporters they should “be careful,” commissioning “soldiers” to “make them [Trump supporters] pay.”

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers,” she said. “Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

Earlier in the video, she said: “I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public, so.” Johnson also told “soldiers” to hit conservatives “in the pocketbook,” though she failed to explain what she meant.

In a follow-up video posted Wednesday morning, the progressive state politician began yelling to her “soldiers for Christ, soldiers against racism, soldiers against misogyny, soldiers for black and brown people who are being mistreated.” She concluded the minute-long video by saying: “Rise, soldiers.”

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth (R) issued a joint statement Wednesday, announcing Johnson “has been removed from her committee assignments,” adding they are “looking into further disciplinary action” against the embattled Democrat.

Chatfield and Wentworth’s joint statement reads:

"Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.

We have been consistent in our position on this — violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics. We have said that about threats against Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer, Secretary [Jocelyn] Benson, Rep. Johnson herself, and others. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials. Behavior like this will not be tolerated this term or next."

Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan GOP, said she is “incredibly disturbed” by Johnson’s inflammatory comments, adding it’s “reprehensible” she would “incite people to violence.”

“It was distressing to know that Rep. Johnson received threats after last week’s hearing, however, by issuing threats of violence of her own against the supporters of President Trump, she has sunk to the same level as the unhinged individuals who threatened her.”

Cox went on to demand Whitmer, a Democrat, and other leftist politicians “condemn” Johnson’s threats against conservatives.

