Pro-Life Researchers Find Majority of 'Operation Warp Speed' Vaccines Not Produced with Abortion-Derived Cells

A pro-life research and education organization has published a new chart detailing whether the eight leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates supported by President Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" are produced or tested using cells derived from abortions.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) evaluated proposed vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Sanofi/GSK, Inovio, and Merck.

CLI's analysis found that a majority of vaccine candidates did not use abortion-derived cell lines in their production. Several used abortion-derived cell lines in laboratory testing, or their use in testing could not be determined.

"CLI's expert scientific analysis finds that many leading vaccine candidates supported by Operation Warp Speed do not use abortion-derived cell lines in their production. This is encouraging news," the organization said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, some vaccine developers have unnecessarily put American families in a difficult position by choosing to use controversial human fetal cell lines in production or testing, or by a lack of transparency. Many developers already opt to use animal cell lines, non-fetal human cells, yeast, or chicken eggs instead. We urge all developers to avail themselves of these options going forward. Doing so will reduce vaccine hesitancy for those who oppose the use of fetal cell lines, thereby increasing the public health impact of the vaccine," the statement continued.

"It remains to be seen which vaccines will be approved for emergency use and how soon they will be available to patients. CLI will continue to provide the public with access to timely and accurate information so that individuals and families can weigh all factors – including secular science and religious traditions – and make vaccine decisions in line with their conscience," the statement concluded.

You can see the CLI Chart here.

As CBN News reported last month, the vaccine which was formulated by Pfizer is among those vaccines that reportedly do not use the decades-old fetal cell lines. The US Food and Drug Administration will consider granting emergency authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in the US Thursday. Newly released data already shows it's highly effective against the coronavirus.

The FDA recently unveiled its analysis of data from Pfizer showing the vaccine's impact in trials. Of those given a placebo, 162 people contracted the virus, but only eight people who got the vaccine were infected.

The Trump administration already contracted with Pfizer to provide at least 100 million doses in the next few months in the US.

