The Bible Is Unapologetically Pro-Life: Man Needs to Conform to God, Not Play God

COMMENTARY

Nowadays, the culture wars over abortion— even between religious denominations —are never-ending. According to Pew Research Center data from 2016, the United Church of Christ, the Unitarian Universalists, and the Presbyterian church all support abortion rights “with few or no limits.” Those that support abortion “with some limits” include the Episcopal Church, United Methodist Church, and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Among Judaism, the reform and conservative denominations are part of the “some limits” cohort.

There are, evidently, many so-called Christians who maintain their advocacy for this issue. Since Roe v. Wade became the law of the land — unconstitutionally that is — many Americans who previously were pro-life have ceded to the other side. Joe Biden, an espoused Catholic, supports a public option for healthcare that will fund the act — as well as the repeal of the Hyde Amendment. However, the Roman Catholic Church still stands firm against abortion.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, The Catechism of the Catholic Church has asserted that “since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. (No. 2271).

The Bible is crystal clear on the sin of violating the innocent and the unborn.

Psalm 139:13—15 states:

13 For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother's womb.

14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works;

my soul knows it very well.

15 My frame was not hidden from you,

when I was being made in secret,

intricately woven in the depths of the earth.

This passage is discussing the intrinsic beauty of human life. God personally creates each individual and has fashioned man in his image. We are “woven in the depths of the earth,” with the light of Heaven bestowed within our nature. Our souls are aware of the linkage to Heaven and cognizant of our equal linkage to the Creator prior to actually being born.

Verse 15 alludes to the way in which God’s sovereign nature is no secret to man at birth. The unborn have a spiritual connection with the Creator. The Creator wants nothing less than to foster an intimate relationship with his nation of children. Thus, it is clear that all life should be preserved.

The human soul is described as “wonderful” in nature — with immense capacities that ought to be permitted to their material conclusion. By disregarding the potential livelihood of a human soul, society commits a grave evil.

Deuteronomy 30:18—19 warns:

18 I declare to you today that you will certainly perish. You will not live long in the land which you cross the Jordan to enter and possess. 19 I call heaven and earth as witnesses against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse; therefore, you shall choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants.

God is being quite literal in this verse. He is directly rebuking the individual that intentionally violates his bestowment: that all lives are created equal, and henceforth, deserve to reap the rewards of existence in the physical realm.

The Bible says that God’s people — us — are conformed to a holy tradition of life stemming from Adam and Eve. What occurred in the Garden of Eden has given men the propensity to sin. Thus, it is not shocking the extent to which men have been corrupted to go against the works of God in this case.

Today, the United States federal government continues to fund organizations like Planned Parenthood that strip life from this earth. Through Medicaid, Title X, and other programs, the state has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to Planned Parenthood. In 2019, Planned Parenthood received $616 million taxpayer dollars. This past summer, affiliates of the organization who regularly perform abortions also collected over $150 million in emergency PPP loans. Since Roe v. Wade passed in the Supreme Court, there have been more than 59,000,000 babies murdered.

But this is God’s country — his world — and he does not stand for the killing of the innocent. “You shall choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants,” the above verse states, calling for man to take the conferred blessing to live in the world and marvel at its awesomeness.

The reason we choose life, or must, is because it is a gift that cannot be compared to anything else. It is the sole reality aside from the afterlife. Terminating the relationship between an innocent being and their God is the gravest act we can commit. It renders us completely oblivious to the fact that there is something greater than us in the world — something divine and ultimately moral.

Man is righteously, individually made by the all-powerful Creator. Man is not created by man, and the people have strayed from faith to a darker place, believing they are gods themselves within their own right.

Society loves to play god, but seldom worships him.

The scriptures do not beat around the bush with this issue. Life is beautiful, life is valuable. Each life brings immeasurable opportunity. We must take the proper steps to ensure that each child is not wickedly stripped of their God-given right to life.

Gabe Kaminsky is a student at the University of Pittsburgh. His writing has appeared in The American Conservative, RealClearPolitics, The Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, and elsewhere. He can be reached at gkaminskycontact@gmail.com.