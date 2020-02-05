President Trump to Speak at 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast Thursday

The 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast will be held in Washington, DC on Thursday, Feb. 6.

More than 3,500 people have been invited to attend this year's breakfast. Among them elected officials, diplomats as well as religious and political leaders, including President Donald Trump. Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te of Taiwan will also attend.

The event is hosted by members of the United States Congress and is organized by The Fellowship Foundation, a nonprofit religious organization designed to bring together political, religious and business leaders. The breakfast is held in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Past speakers have included Mother Teresa, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and television producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

Trump will speak less than 24 hours after he was acquitted by the Senate of the impeachment charges brought to him by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. This will be the second time Trump has spoken at the breakfast. As CBN News reported, he shared the spotlight back in 2018 with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who gave the keynote address, sharing a dramatic re-telling about how God intervened when he almost lost his life in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in 2017.

The National Prayer Breakfast is actually an all-day series of meetings and luncheons designed to build relationships. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has addressed the prayer breakfast's audience.

The annual event is "literally one of the toughest tickets to get in Washington" — Scalise said during his speech in 2018.

This is an especially important speech for Trump, given his staunch support among evangelicals.