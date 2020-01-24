'It's About Saving Children': Franklin Graham Marches in March for Life for First Time

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, attended the March for Life event in Washington, DC on Friday for one purpose – to march in the crowd with the rest of pro-life attendees to remember the unborn.

Graham, 67, put his sneakers on and marched for the first time at the event. He told CBN News he wants to "let the courts, Congress, and the media, and the world knows what we believe and how important the lives of these children are."

"I'm here today to be with the hundreds of thousands of other people to be a part of the voice and to march with them," Graham said.

It just so happens this year brought another big first at the March for Life: The first sitting US president to ever attend the event.

"It's huge to have the President of the United States to be here especially after Christianity Today said he should be impeached. Really? The only president to ever come out and stand for life," Graham told CBN News.

Graham was joined by his daughter who walked alongside him. He said he just wants people to know that life is precious and we need to protect it.

Graham updated his progress at the march through social media, posting photos to Instagram.

In one post, he wrote, "God created life. No one has the right to take life. I want to thank the tens of thousands of people who came out to stand for life today at the @MarchforLife."

In an earlier Instagram video post on Friday, Graham showed himself in the cockpit of an airplane, getting ready to fly to Washington.

"Right now, I'm in the cockpit cranking up. Heading to Washington for the March for Life," he said. "I've never marched before in my life and I'm looking forward to it. This is a very serious business. It's about saving children and that's what we're there to do."

