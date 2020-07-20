Economic Decisions to be Top Priority as Lawmakers Return to Washington

Congressional Republicans will meet with President Trump today to discuss the next round of economic aid.

The GOP is expected to release a $1 trillion spending bill this week. One big issue: the $600 boost to weekly unemployment checks is set to expire this week. Democrats want to extend it, but Republicans will likely propose a cut.

The package from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been quietly crafted behind closed doors for weeks and was expected to include $75 billion to help schools reopen reduced unemployment benefits alongside a fresh round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans, and a sweeping five-year liability shield against coronavirus lawsuits.

McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy were set to meet with Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "to fine-tune" the legislation, acting chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

President Trump wants a liability shield so businesses can't be sued if people contract the virus, and he's determined to get a payroll tax cut.

"What about the payroll tax cut? I'd like to see it. I'd have to see it, but I'd consider not signing the bill if it doesn't have a payroll tax cut," Trump told Fox News.

One point of contention, congressional Republicans have already proposed billions more in spending for testing and for the CDC and National Institutes of Health. The president, reportedly, is against it.

This would be the fifth virus aid package, after the $2.2 trillion bill passed in March, the largest US intervention of its kind.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.