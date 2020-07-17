Hallmark Bows to the 'Bullies' Behind the LGBTQ Agenda, Announces Gay Storylines

After complaints that none of Hallmark's 40 upcoming holiday movies feature an LGBTQ lead character, a Hallmark Channel spokesman told ABC's "Good Morning America' Thursday that change is coming soon.

The company representative said Hallmark will soon make announcements about "projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors."

"Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us," read the company's statement. "We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome."

As CBN News reported last December, after being smacked around by a few heavy hitters on social media, the Hallmark Channel apologized and vowed to reinstate a handful of previously removed LGBTQ-friendly wedding commercials on its platform.

Hallmark's parent company, Crown Media, also vowed to partner with LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD "to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands."

"The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision," Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement at the time. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused."

"Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences," he added.

Hallmark's leaders initially decided to remove the Zola commercials after the conservative activist group One Million Moms — which represents a sizable chunk of the network's target demographic — launched a petition denouncing the commercials as inappropriate for a family-friendly channel because of its "promotion of homosexuality."

Evangelist Franklin Graham, president, and CEO of the charity Samaritan's Purse and the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham promised in a post to "change the channel" if he's watching Hallmark "and an ad with gay people kissing comes on."

"We — and millions of others — have appreciated their wholesome content that was unlike so much of what is on television today," he wrote. "But the LGBTQ agenda bullies everybody — including the Hallmark Channel."

