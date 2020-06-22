EXCLUSIVE Interview with President Trump: Running Against Joe Biden and a Record Number of Pro-Life Judges

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody sat down for an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.

The following is the transcript from one segment of the interview.

David Brody: President Trump, great to see you again, sir.

President Trump: Thank you very much, David.

David Brody: Where do I even begin? Let's start with Joe Biden. If Joe Biden gets elected President of the United States, what does that mean for America, exactly?

President Trump: Well, I can tell you what it means for your religion, it means choice. It means that you're going to put a radical Lefty on the Court and that's going to be the end of pro-life, it won't even have a chance. So, that's what it means. As you know, nobody has been more pro-life as President than I have. I even went to the recent thing three blocks away in the park and I'm the first President that went to it.

David Brody: The March for Life.

President Trump: Between Mexico City, a lot of your viewers might not know that but nobody says Ronald Reagan, and even his was light. His was Mexico City light, mine was Mexico City strong. If Biden gets in, look, he's not going to do it. Joe is shot. Somebody, whoever is going to be running the party is going to put radical Left judges on the Supreme Court and all over the court system. I think I'll have close to 300 judges by the time I finish my first time, hopefully, a lot more than that, but it's a record number and we have pro-life judges, and you look at the Supreme Court, they're pro-life, so we'll see what happens. We will, I think we are going to win, maybe big because we've done a job like nobody else. You know, we were sailing and then we got hit with the Chinese virus. But we were so far up and doing very well and then all of a sudden it was an artificial situation that happened to us. We had to turn it off. We had to turn off the economy, I think we did the right thing. We saved millions of lives. And now we're turning it back on and we're doing record business. Record jobs, as you know were announced last week, we have record retail sales announced last week, and I think it's going to be a V-shape. A lot of people disagreed with me, now they are all agreeing with me. But we're doing well. In terms of religion, in terms of evangelical, in terms of Christian with or without evangelical, in terms of Jewish, in terms of anything, you're going to have radical Left judges appointed and in terms of pro-life, you can forget it.

David Brody: What do you think of what happened with Neil Gorsuch in the 6-3 decision with the LGBT civil rights? That was a shock to a lot of folks.

President Trump: I was surprised. I was surprised. Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren't as surprised as I was, yeah I was surprised.

David Brody: And John Roberts? Is he the new Anthony Kennedy? Or potentially worse?

President Trump: Well, so far we're not doing so well. It says, look, you've had a lot of losses with a Court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show

This is just to show what means we need, you know, you'll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years, it could even be more than that could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religions I think will be almost wiped out at America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So if you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out. It's going to be gone.





Watch CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody's exclusive interview with President Trump Tuesday morning on The 700 Club. Check local listings. Then at 11:00 am, come back to CBNNews.com or the CBN News YouTube Channel to watch the entire interview.

