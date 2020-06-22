EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on Ben Carson, Evangelicals and the Silent Majority

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody sat down for an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.

The following is the transcript from one segment of the interview.

David Brody: I want to ask you, on the evangelical front. I've asked Sarah Sanders, Mike Pompeo, they all give me the same answer I say, was President Trump put in office for such a time as this. Did God put President Trump in office for such a time as this? I never asked you that question. What do you think?

President Trump: Well, I don't know what they said.

David Brody: They said yes.

President Trump: Okay. Because I have, Ben Carson said the same thing. You know, Ben Carson came to me because he ran a very effective campaign. And he did a good job. He really did. You know, he came in one of the top people. And he said to me, you know, you're gonna win. I said, Ben, I'm running against you. What are you telling me? He said you're going to win because God put you here for this occasion. I said, What a lovely thing to say. That was the first one that I heard from Ben Carson. And it was during the campaign, I was running against him, and he was saying, I'm gonna win. He's a very high-quality guy. He's done a great job in the administration.

David Brody: Do you buy that?

President Trump: I almost don't even want to think about it. Because you know what, all I'm gonna do is, I hope it's true. All I'm going to do is I'm going to do my best. And part of what I'm doing my best one is for the religious community beyond evangelical, evangelicals a very big part is very important to me. You know, we have great support. I was so honored when Franklin Graham said that his father voted for me. And that was something that Billy Graham has never announced, who he was voting for. But Franklin Graham said his father voted for me. He went public with it. As you know, to me that was a big moment because I have such respect for Franklin and for the family and Billy Graham is really great. Like when he said that his father, his last vote was for me and his father never announced who was voting for, would never talk about it. Now I think I have great I think I have great support. There's a lot of hidden support. People in our country that don't riot, don't protest, that don't you know, they work hard. They never had a voice into like, meaning over the last long period of time. We call them the Forgotten men and women, they would have forgotten. They were very successful. They were, they do a great job. They're smart, they have everything, but they were forgotten by the politicians. They showed up in 16. I think they're going to show up in larger numbers in 20.

Watch CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody's exclusive interview with President Trump Tuesday morning on The 700 Club. Check local listings. Then at 11:00 am, come back to CBNNews.com or the CBN News YouTube Channel to watch the entire interview.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.