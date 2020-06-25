Regent University Unveils Flexible Study Options with 'Ready, Set, Regent' Campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Regent University has announced a set of high quality, flexible, and affordable study options for the Fall 2020 semester.

Regent has developed four unique education methods to serve students around the world, including Online, On-Campus, Stand in the Gap Year, and Early College.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regent stands ready to help students prepare for the future with top-ranked academics and best-in-class support," said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "Now is the time for students to develop the knowledge, skills, and abilities that will set them apart in a competitive job market."

Regent's four study options include:

Online : Study online with world-class academics, expert faculty, and exceptional support, and enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students who enroll for the Fall 2020 semester are also eligible for a Social Distancing ScholarshipTM.

: Study online with world-class academics, expert faculty, and exceptional support, and enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students who enroll for the Fall 2020 semester are also eligible for a Social Distancing ScholarshipTM. On-Campus : Study on campus and discover world-class academics, expert faculty, a beautiful university campus, engaging student activities, and exceptional support. Enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year and Regent's state-of-the-art health & safety plan to help students study on campus safely and with confidence.

: Study on campus and discover world-class academics, expert faculty, a beautiful university campus, engaging student activities, and exceptional support. Enjoy frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year and Regent's state-of-the-art health & safety plan to help students study on campus safely and with confidence. Stand in the Gap Year : 2020 high school graduates considering a gap year can enroll with non-degree status and earn up to 9 college credits at a deeply discounted rate of $250 per credit hour, plus semester fees.

: 2020 high school graduates considering a gap year can enroll with non-degree status and earn up to 9 college credits at a deeply discounted rate of $250 per credit hour, plus semester fees. Early College: High school students ages 16 and up can take dual enrollment college classes for just $75 per credit hour during the Fall 2020 semester.

"Our focus today, as always, is on providing world-class, Christ-centered education to equip Christian leaders to change the world," said Moreno-Riaño. "Now, more than ever before, we are committed to this mission."

Founded in 1978, Regent University has nearly 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Va., and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from a Christian perspective in 135+ program areas including business, communication, the arts, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Currently, Regent University is ranked among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report and is one of only 22 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.

For more information, visit https://www.regent.edu/readysetregent/

