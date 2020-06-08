Report: Boxer Manny Pacquiao May Run for President of the Philippines in 2022

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is thinking of running for the presidency in his native country, the Philippines.

Although no formal announcement has been made by the eight-time world welterweight champion, his former promoter, Top Rank Chief Executive Bob Arum, told TalkSport the boxer-turned-politician was allegedly planning to run for president.

"The first president I think we'll get, as a fighter, is Manny Pacquiao," Arum said.

"(He) told me, once again, I did a Zoom telephone call with him, 'Bob, I'm gonna run in 2022, and when I win, I want you there at my inauguration,'" he added.

The Sun reported Pacquiao, 41, a devout Christian, received more than 16 million votes when he was elected to the Philippine Senate. His current term ends in June 2022.

The presidential election is scheduled for May 9, 2022, and would pit the popular Pacquiao against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao has still not hung up his boxing gloves and is reported to be working out to keep in condition during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. His professional career record spans 25 years across nine weight divisions with 62 wins and 9 losses.

As CBN News has reported, Pacquiao attributes his success in the ring to God and hard work, and he's always been vocal about his Christian faith.

As a member of the Philippine Senate, Pacquiao authored the law declaring the last Monday of January as the National Bible Day in the Philippines. People from all pillars of society – the government, entertainment, business, and the church – unite on this day to celebrate the Holy Bible as the cradle of the Christian faith. And 100,000 Bibles were printed for this event to be given away to the different sectors of society.

"The Bible is the only book we need to discover the foundational truth of how to know and walk with God," Pacquiao said at the National Bible Day event in January.

He also emphasized the importance of reading God's Word, "Read the Bible because it will lead you to all truth. The Bible is the manual to life."

In an exclusive interview with CBN News last year, Pacquiao emphasized the importance of preparing for eternal happiness while still on earth.

He said, "Read the Bible continually, pray continually ...until when? As long as you are still alive on this earth. You are forming your destiny which way you go, either eternal suffering or eternal happiness. Hebrews 9:27-18, 'Just as people are destined to die once, and after that face judgment, so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many, and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for me.'"

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!