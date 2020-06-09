Trump's MAGA Rallies Are About to Make a Comeback Very Soon

President Trump is planning to go back on the road. His campaign is organizing "Make America Great Again" rallies and they're expected to resume within the next couple weeks.

Trump's rally schedule came to a sudden halt three months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic largely shuttered the nation, but the president has been eager to get back on the campaign trail and resume the rallies that have been the hallmark of his political career.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday in a statement. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of."

Campaign officials said the precise format and locations for the rallies remain to be determined, as many states — and federal guidelines — still caution against holding mass gatherings, particularly in enclosed spaces. It was unclear what specific precautions would be implemented to protect the 73-year-old president and attendees from the potential spread of the coronavirus at rallies.

Trump rallies traditionally pack tens of thousands of people into arenas or outdoor amphitheaters in conditions that would struggle to meet social distancing guidelines.

The campaign says it's still working out the details on how they will address social distancing.

Trump announced last week that he was pulling the public portions of the 2020 GOP convention from Charlotte after North Carolina would not guarantee that he would be allowed to fill an arena with supporters. GOP officials are visiting other cities to determine where they could host the president's acceptance speech when he is renominated.

Trump is set to resume campaign fundraisers this week, with smaller high-dollar events in Dallas and at his private club in New Jersey. The roughly two dozen attendees at each fundraiser will be administered COVID-19 tests before entering the events, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee.