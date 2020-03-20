12 Powerful Bible Verses to Build Your Faith and Fight Fear During the Coronavirus Crisis

The Bible is God's Word and is full of truth for every situation we face in life. As the world endures quarantines, closures, and even panic during the coronavirus pandemic, God offers peace. His Word can displace anxiety and fear with hope and healing.

Jesus is described as the "Prince of Peace" for those who choose to let him reign over their lives. He offers peace for our troubled minds and freedom from fear. Here are just a few of the great verses in the Bible about God's power to deliver us from fear – we begin with the words of Jesus from the Gospel of John:

John 14:27

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

Isaiah 41:10

"Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand."

Philippians 4:6-7

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Deuteronomy 31:8

"The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Psalm 27:1

The LORD is my light and my salvation - so why should I be afraid? The LORD is my fortress, protecting me from danger, so why should I tremble?

Exodus 14:13

"And Moses said to the people, 'Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will work for you today'."

Joshua 1:9

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

Isaiah 41:13

"For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you."

Psalm 23:4

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

1 Peter 5:7

"Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you."

2 Timothy 1:7

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."

Psalm 34:4

"I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears."

VERSES ABOUT GOD'S POWER TO DELIVER FROM PLAGUES

2 Chronicles 7:13-14 begins by talking about plagues, and ends with God's power to heal and restore our land.

"If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Psalm 91 is a classic and often quoted passage about God's protection for those who seek refuge in the Most High God.

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

I will say of the LORD, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust."

Surely he will save you from the fowler's snare and from the deadly pestilence.

He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.

You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,

nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday.

A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.

