Chick-fil-A Temporarily Closes Dine-in Seating as US Restaurants Gear Up to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Chick-fil-A has announced it's temporarily closing dine-in seating at all of its restaurants as a measure to protect its patrons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain joins other US businesses trying to stem the tide of the Coronavirus outbreak by scaling back their operations.

Chick-fil-A, the country's third-largest restaurant chain, posted the following statement to its website on Sunday:

"Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of Coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we'll continue to do our best to serve you."

The company didn't mention how the changes may affect employees in Chick-fil-A's more than 2,500 locations.

Just last week, the restaurant chain closed playgrounds at its locations in order to concentrate on sanitation in other areas of its restaurants. They also said they may implement additional changes such as reducing operating hours, operating Drive-Thru/Curbside/Delivery only or offering a limited menu.

Chick-fil-A also informed its headquarters' workforce of 2,000 employees that they would be able to work remotely.